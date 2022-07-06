CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Police responded to a call about an assault in Clearfield County on Friday, July 1.

The assault, according to the report, took place at the Cayman Landing Camp Grounds at Treasure Lake at 11 p.m. Officers at the scene found that two men were wrestling when it escalated into a physical fight.

One of the men brandished a knife and ended up cutting the other man in the neck and arm.

Both of the men sustained serious injuries that required surgery.

Criminal charges have been filed and a court date will be set by a district judge.