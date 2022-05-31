HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Moe and Kate Thompson are cooking up something they think is worth a viewing, opening the world’s first “sandwich cinema” in Huntingdon.

For the two Huntingdon County natives, life is a movie filled with highlights. Now, they’re using food to feature the simple joys.

“This really started back in 2016,” Moe said. “I wanted to do something different and unique. I wanted to create an experience.”

It’s called Moxmoe Pictures Famous Sandwiches, and will be serving up subs with a bit of a twist.

“He’s a big movie buff and has always just loved movies and I guess just the way that they take you out of reality and into another world,” Kate said.

The restaurant will have guests feeling like they stepped onto the red carpet.

The Thompsons hope the restaurant will be just one stop in the “Highlightville” of their customers’ lives.

“We just want you to get out and do the things that you enjoy,” Moe said. “We knew that subs was a very good place where you could come in, get something quick and get right back out and do what you love to do.”

A portion of every purchase at the restaurant will go to the Moxmoe “Make Highlights” fund, which will donate money to single parents in the hopes they can use it toward making highlights with their families.

“We realize, you know, in my personal experience growing up with a single parent, that something small like that can really make a difference in someone’s life,” Moe said.

The couple is most excited to see the customer reactions to the restaurant when it officially opens.

“We’ve had the paper on the doors for a couple of months so nobody really knows what’s going on behind the paper,” Kate said. “So, I’m really just excited to see the customers’ reactions when people can come in and get to experience all of this and get to try our food for the first time.”

The restaurant plans to soft open with online ordering in the coming weeks before officially opening for it’s debut. More information about the restaurant can be found on Moxmoe Picture’s website.