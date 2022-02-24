(WTAJ) – The main message President Biden repeatedly had in his speech Thursday was that the sanctions handed down, which include targeting four of Russia’s largest banks are designed to have long-term impacts on Russia while minimalizing the impact on the United States.

News of Russia’s invasion had stocks sliding Thursday morning pretty heavily, and could be seen in places from the gas pump to your 401(k). They rebounded after President Biden’s speech, speaking to just how volatile the market is right now.

But if a Russian escalation continues, Penn State DuBois assistant professor of business Lorna Hardin says the effects on the market could be felt globally.

“People won’t be able to get the products Russia supplies, and that will disrupt supply chains,” Hardin said.

Although the market finished up Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing up 0.28%, the S&P 500 up 1.50%, global stocks plummeted. And the longer the Russia/Ukraine conflict continues, the higher the likelihood becomes of Wall Street feeling the dip.

“We don’t know where the sanctions are going and how quickly this conflict will be resolved,” Hardin said.

The price of oil soared to over $100 per barrel as well on Thursday. The effects of that are already being felt at the pump as gas prices rise. And that could continue, as the sanctions President Biden announced against Russia look to cripple their economy, and cut off their supply to western nations. But the tightening of Russia’s oil and natural gas exports supply could lead to higher costs of goods in the United States.

“If the global supply of energy becomes smaller, then we will have to bid more to get our share of energy. So that will be a problem,” Hardin said.

Less than two months into 2022, the market has experienced extreme volatility, which could scare many investors into cashing out. But Hardin says you may want to hold on a little longer.

“Thinking that they need to get out, now is not the time to do. Because you don’t want to sell when your stocks are really low,” she said.

Hardin does anticipate a lasting impact on the economy to be made as to the war between these two nations progresses, but the impact it makes on our economy, she says, may not be as great as many may think.