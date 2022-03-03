STAMFORD, Conn. (WTAJ) — Companies across the globe are halting their dealings with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine and World Wrestling Entertainment has joined the fold.

The company, WWE, has stopped all programming in Russia from the WWE Network, which launched in 2014, keeping fans in Russia from seeing not only vintage and original content but also the company’s weekly RAW, SmackDown and NXT/NXTUK shows. They have also lost access to the biggest show of the year, being touted as the biggest WrestleMania ever… WrestleMania 38, live from Dallas, Texas.

“WWE has terminated its partnership with Russian broadcaster Match and shut down WWE Network in Russia effective immediately. The move eliminates access in Russia to any WWE programming, including the company’s weekly Raw, SmackDown and NXT shows, its on-demand library, and all of its premium live events, including WrestleMania 38.”

-WWE Statement from corporate.wwe.com

Tensions remain high across the world as Ukraine continues the fight of its life to stop Russia from occupying and taking over. Companies such as Apple and Google have hindered the country, even leaving residents stuck at train stations when they found out their Apple Pay no longer worked for them.

From the U.S. to NATO, sanctions have been placed on Russia from numerous countries in an attempt to defuse this war without having to enter a war themselves.

As the Ukrainian President straps on his gear and helmet to fight alongside his people, one thing is clear: The world is standing behind Ukraine.