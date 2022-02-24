SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– With the attack going on in Ukraine it has been a frightening time for many, even so for one local Ukrainian priest in Saint Marys.

Andriy Kelt woke up to the news today and saw what was happening with Russia and Ukraine. Upon seeing the invasion, he was in disbelief.

“What I saw especially in Kyiv, our capital was just a lot of destruction and it’s caused a lot of fear and anxiety in people.”

Kelt has a lot of family in Ukraine, including his father and brother. His mother is currently visiting him in the United States but being away from her husband has been very difficult.

“When you get married you promise to be there in the good times and the bad times so it’s very difficult for them. Yes, she’s safe, but at the same time she’s going through a very tough time.”

Kelt believes that his family in Ukraine will be safe because of where they live.

“They live in a village not far from the large city of Vivere so I think they are safe. I think they are safe living in the middle of nowhere so I have good hope, but despite of that you have to remember when you’re in war you have to get drafted and pick up arms and fight for the freedom of your country.”

Kelt was really hoping that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine wouldn’t have gotten to how it is. He said that he would sit down and talk to Putin.

“If I had the chance to sit down with Putin I would ask him…. Russian and Ukraine are brothers, why should we fight one another. Let’s find a way to live in peace.”

Kelt doesn’t know when his mother will be able to return to Ukraine but he hopes that there will be a peaceful resolution to this conflict.