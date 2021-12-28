Rare albino jaguarundi cub rescued in Colombia

This rare albino cub was found in a metropolitan area of northwestern Colombia. (via Reuters)

MEDELLIN, Colombia (Reuters) — A rare albino jaguarundi cub has been rescued in Colombia, with vets working around the clock to bring it to good health.

The rare female species was discovered in the Aburra Valley metropolitan area in northwestern Colombia and is the first case of an albino jaguarundi reported in Colombia.

According to officials, due to the cub’s albinism survival in the wild is limited.

“Therefore, the only alternative for it is to end his life in a park such as this,” Veterinarian Carlos Madrid said.

After receiving primary medical attention, the rare wild cat will be transferred to a conservation park in Medellin.

Jaguarundis are a type of puma native to North and South America. They are solitary animals who only meet fellow jaguarundis when mating.

“Authorities worked with the volunteer fire department to rescue the feline, which was approximately four hours from an urban area,” Amalfi Municipality Veterinarian Yuliany Duque said. “Once the feline arrives at our facilities, primary medical attention will be carried out and relevant authorities will be notified, in this case Corantioquia (region), for its subsequent transfer to Medellin.”

Madrid added the cub cannot be released into the wild due to its albino condition.

“It is predisposed to certain health disorders, certain disadvantages when performing in the wild, such as the impossibility of camouflaging itself, making it easy for it to be seen by its prey,” he said. “Therefore, the only alternative for it is to end his life in a park such as this.”

