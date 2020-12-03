Man’s wife sells his PlayStation 5 after she discovers he lied and said it was an air purifier

The new Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console is seen for sale on the first day of its launch, at an electronics shop in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture on November 12, 2020. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

(NewsNation Now) — A Taiwanese man was lucky enough to score the newest Playstation 5, but his time with the device was short-lived because his wife sold the console when she found out it wasn’t an air purifier like he’d told her.

The buyer, Jin Wu, shared the experience on Facebook. Wu said he arranged to meet up with the seller in person and even called to verify the purchase, but was met by a female voice, who he said didn’t sound like she was much of a gamer.

Wu added that the “price is also the cheapest to find on the day.”

When Wu met the seller to claim his new PS5, he was greeted by a sad husband instead of his wife.

After a short exchange about where the device was purchased, the husband admitted that he tricked his wife into thinking the game console was an air purifier.

“It’s my wife who wants to sell it,” the Facebook post read. “I went silent after seeing the look in his eyes. I could feel his pain.”

“Seems like women can still tell the difference between a PS5 console and an air purifier,” the post concluded.