European researchers develop new treatment to combat AIDS

(WTAJ)– Dec. 1 is known as World AIDS Day and it seems that scientists may have a new way of treating the disease that has affected nearly 40 million people worldwide.

In the United States, there are more than a million people that are living with HIV and until recently the only way for treatment has been a daily cocktail of drugs.

Professor Chloe Orkin and her team at Queen Mary University in London have created a way that instead of taking pills, those who are dealing with HIV will just need to have an injection six times each year.

“But taking this to the next level and reducing the treatment days from 365 to six treatment days a year is a real paradigm shift and a new breakthrough,” said Orkin.

The United Kingdom’s National Institute for Health discovered that her shot was equally effective as the pills and it has even been cleared for use in the United States.

680,000 people died from an AIDS-related illness last year according to the United Nations.