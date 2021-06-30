Breastfeeding Olympians allowed to bring babies to Tokyo

FILE – Canada guard Kim Gaucher pulls down a rebound during the first half of a women’s basketball game against the United States at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in this Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, file photo. Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher, who is breastfeeding her infant daughter, has won in her quest to bring the baby to the Tokyo Olympics. The International Olympic Committee says nursing mothers will now be allowed to bring their babies to Tokyo. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

TORONTO (AP) (WTAJ) — A Canadian basketball player who is breastfeeding her infant daughter has won in her quest to bring the baby to the Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee says nursing mothers will now be allowed to bring their babies to Tokyo. The move comes after Kim Gaucher made an emotional plea via Instagram to have a 3-month-old daughter Sophie travel with her to the Games.

The 37-year-old said the IOC was forcing her to decide whether to skip the Olympics or spend 28 days in Tokyo without her daughter. The IOC had stipulated that no family could travel to Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It announced Wednesday that the stance had been reversed. Gaucher called it “the right decision for women in sports.”