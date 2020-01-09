Australia’s wildfires: What to know before donating

Firefighters drag a hose to battle a fire near Bendalong, Australia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Navy ships plucked hundreds of people from beaches and tens of thousands were urged to flee before hot, windy weather worsens Australia’s devastating wildfires. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

(WTAJ) – With reports of wildfires sweeping through Australia, many people are aiding to help any way they can. Help has come through donations, assistance for displaced families, wildlife and firefighters battling the blazes.

Scammers can also seize this opportunity to take advantage of others during these vulnerable times.

In addition, there are often campaigns set up by well-meaning individuals who may or may not be directly connected to the tragedy.

The Better Business Bureau is offering up their advice to donors who are looking to make the best-informed decisions.

“Your Better Business Bureau and BBB Wise Giving Alliance strongly encourage donors to research and contribute to experienced organizations that meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability, particularly in the wake of disasters,” says Warren King, president of the Better Business Bureau of Western PA.

Here are some tips from the BBB.

Investigate before you consider a crowdfunding donation. In the wake of a major disaster, thousands of crowdfunding postings quickly appear, which can include scams or poorly conceived fundraising projects. Some crowdfunding platforms do a better job of vetting postings and projects than others and they typically charge various processing fees that may reduce donation amounts. Review the crowdfunding site’s description of its terms and procedures and check to see who is behind the crowdfunding appeal to consider whether that person or group might legitimately represent the named charitable cause. See if the posting claims to help a specific individual/family/group or whether it claims to be passing on funds to a designated charity or charities. If a charity is named, consider making a direct donation to that organization, after checking them out, rather than relying on a third party to carry out your giving intentions.



Visit give.org for additional tips and to research national charities that are accepting funding to help address the Australian fires.

