Work requirements waived for SNAP benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Health and Human Services has waived the work requirement to receive program benefits, including The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The DHS said the change will help with their goal to help unemployed Pennsylvanians get and receive jobs.

DHS Secretary Teresa Miller said they are trying to take a “whole person approach” by addressing barriers people face and allowing opportunities for advancement with education and training.

Miller said this method is being used so people can create a better life for their families.

The department is offering a variety of programs that can provide COVID-19 relief including financial assistance, job training, and education tools.

To apply for SNAP, you can visit the DHS website.