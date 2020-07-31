Work on Route 322 restoration project begins

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A restoration project on Route 322 in Boggs Township is scheduled to begin on Aug. 3, according to The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The work zone will begin one mile before the West Decatur intersection and will continue for one mile after that point. It is not expected to impact traffic.

Roadway restoration will begin on Aug. 10, enforcing one lane remaining open in each direction. To minimize traffic drivers will be prohibited from turning onto Route 2007 (Blue Ball Road) and Township Road 679 (Hilltop Road) at the West Decatur intersection for the duration of the project. PennDOT said that they anticipate completing project work by mid-October.

Drivers seeking to use Blue Ball Road or Hilltop Road, will use separate detours as noted below:

⦁ To access Route 2007—Follow Route 322 westbound, Route 2034 (Link Road), Route 2051 (Drane Highway) and Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike) to Route 2007.

⦁ To access Township Road 679—Follow Route 322 westbound, Route 2029 (Wallaceton Road), and Route 2034 (Clearfield Street) to Township Route 679.