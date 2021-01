ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you’re looking to hit the ice, there’s a new place to go ice skating in St. Marys.

The portable rink is located in Benzinger Park and is ready to use by the community.

Its purchase was funded by a $5,000 grant from Women Who Care, a giving circle of the Elk County Community Foundation.

The rink will remain open for as long as the weather permits.