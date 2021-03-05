ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan township police say two women from the Baltimore Maryland area
stole $18,678 dollars worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty on 205 Falon Ln. on February 20th. 24-year-old Teyona Griffith and 30-year-old Keiara Stokes allegedly went into the store and threatened the staff with mace. The pair then loaded their bags with approximately 190 bottles of perfume and cologne.
Both were arrested days later after reportedly stealing over $8,000 dollars of merchandise from an Ulta in West Virginia.
Women steal $18,678 worth of fragrances from Altoona beauty store
