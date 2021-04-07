Women across Blair County raise money for the American Heart Association

Women in Blair County have been raising money and awareness for the American Heart Association through the Women of Impact Campaign.

These women raised money from National Wear Red Day on February 5th through April 2nd. This year there were seven women who had teams working hard to raise these funds for an important cause close to their hearts. Not only did they raise money, but also learned how to keep their hearts healthy and how to perform CPR, among many other things.

In total, the ladies raised over $36,731 for the American Heart Association! Fantastic job!

During the Blair Go Red for Women Event these women will be honored for their hard work. The Blair Go Red for Women Digital Experience will happy on Thursday May 27th at 6:00 PM. More information can be found on their website.

