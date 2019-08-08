Woman’s racial tirade at Sesame Place water park goes viral

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman who claims she was a victim of a racial tirade at Sesame Park, pulled out her phone and caught what some might call “disturbing” actions and words from another visitor to the park.

The woman who posted the video is identified by the Philadelphia Tribune as Zaafirah Moore, 26.

Moore went to the water park on Monday and as she waited in line, she was reportedly told “Go back to where you came from” by an older woman in the black swimsuit.

Moore was born and raised in West Philadelphia, the Tribune reports, adding:

–Moore told the Tribune on Wednesday that the confrontation started when a young white girl repeatedly touched a young Black girl’s hair and an older Black woman who appeared to be related to the young Black girl asked the white girl to stop. The white woman, who appeared to be related to the young white girl, responded by cursing at the older Black woman, and the two exchanged profanities “in very loud voices,” Moore said.

Most of the children in line were under the age of 10, Moore said.

“I asked them if they would stop cursing in front of all of these children and that is when she started cursing at me,” Moore said. “I guess she thought that we were with the girl because we are Black. But I had never seen her or the woman she was with before in my life.”

As the video continues, the woman, who the internet has dubbed “Sesame Place Sallie” starts to use profane language towards Moore. Paying no mind to the children, she eventually tries to physically take the phone/camera away from Moore.