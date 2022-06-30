MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A women accused of chaining her dog to her car and dragging it for 100 yards finally appeared in court after not appearing on her original court date.

Mechelle Kelly was indicted on charges of animal cruelty on Wednesday to which she pleaded not guilty.

The bench warrant that had been issued for her was recalled and an attorney was officially assigned to her case.

This booking and arraignment comes one month after the Animal Charity of Ohio posted on Facebook about Oreo, who was Kelly’s dog, and stated the dog was safe with the Animal Charity.

Oreo had broken at least two toes on each paw and had cuts and road rash on her legs.

Kelly’s jury trial is set for September 6 later this year.