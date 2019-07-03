Blue bell is looking for an ice-cream licker. Video of a woman licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream then putting it back in a grocery store freezer has attracted the attention of millions. As of Monday night – it has been viewed over ten-million times … and Blue Bell is taking it seriously.
On their website, they say they are working with law enforcement and say ‘this type of incident will not be tolerated.’
Some are questioning why the ice cream wasn’t sealed – Blue Bell says
“during production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.”
It’s unclear from the video if the woman left the grocery store after licking the ice cream or where the video was taken.
Woman licks ice cream, puts it back in grocery store freezer
Blue bell is looking for an ice-cream licker. Video of a woman licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream then putting it back in a grocery store freezer has attracted the attention of millions. As of Monday night – it has been viewed over ten-million times … and Blue Bell is taking it seriously.