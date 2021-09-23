Woman jailed after DUI police chase on UTV in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman out of Somerset County is behind bars after police say she led them on a chase in her side-by-side UTV while under the influence.

The chase happened just after midnight on Sept. 19 when they attempted to pull over Bobbi Harding on her UTV on Somerset Pike in Jenner Township, according to the report. She failed to stop and a short chase begin before troopers lost track of her.

Harding was then found minutes later and taken into custody. She was placed in Somerset County Jail unable to post bail.

Charges of fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension, DUI and related charges were filed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.