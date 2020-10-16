Woman gets urinated on by pastor during flight

News

by: WTAJ Staff

(WTAJ) — A pastor has been taken into custody after urinating on a woman during an overnight flight.

Alicia Beverly was on a red-eye flight from Las Vegas to Detroit, curled up in a back seat next to her sister.

Suddenly, she woke up to a man urinating on her and started screaming. An off-duty officer restrained the man, who happened to be a pastor from North Carolina.

“I jump up and I seen his private area out, so I screamed and that woke everybody on the plane up,” Beverly said. “By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shaking himself off and I’m like this man just peed on me!”

There are reports that the pastor may have had a bad reaction to a sleep aid. He was taken into custody but has not yet been charged.

The FBI handles incidents that happen in the air and they will make a decision on the charges.

Beverly said her anxiety has been bad since the incident.

“I left work yesterday because I couldn’t stay but I had to tell them why I needed to leave,” she said. “I literally, since then I probably only got four hours of sleep.”

The pastor’s camp has decided not to comment at this time.

