Woman gets 15 to 40 years in plot to kill police informant

The new year isn't slowing down the spread of COVID-19. Public health officials say we still haven't felt the crush of cases expected from holiday gatherings.

Across the United States, the death toll passed 350,000 people over the weekend. More than 77,000 people died in December alone.

Experts say the entire country is likely to see another post-holiday surge.

In Los Angeles, one of the largest coronavirus hot spots, 1 in 5 people are now testing positive for the virus. And some hospitals in hard-hit California are so inundated with patients, they've set up tents outside to handle the surge.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children are not escaping the United States' latest coronavirus surge.

As of Dec. 24, two million kids had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Half of them have tested positive since Nov. 12.