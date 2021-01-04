Woman gets 15 to 40 years in plot to kill police informant

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to 15 to 40 years in state prison for her role in a plot to murder a police informant in northeastern Pennsylvania almost three years ago.
The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that 40-year-old Melinda Palermo apologized before she was sentenced Monday by a Lackawanna County judge.
The Jenkins Township resident had pleaded guilty in March to third-degree murder in the April 2018 death of 24-year-old Nina Gatto. Prosecutors alleged that Palermo tried unsuccessfully to kill Gatto before her boyfriend strangled the victim in her Scranton apartment.
He was sentenced to life in August.
