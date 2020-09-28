JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was found dead in a western Pennsylvania duplex destroyed by an early morning fire over the weekend.
Firefighters in Johnstown were dispatched to the home shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday after a caller reported a woman trapped inside the burning home.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said a woman in her 30s wasn’t able to escape, and her body was found in an upstairs bedroom.
Her name wasn’t immediately released. Lees said two people were able to get out and were treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.
Woman found dead after duplex fire; cause of blaze sought
