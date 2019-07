(WTAJ) — A California woman celebrated a very special milestone on Monday. That’s when Barbara Holman-Robinson turned 105. She celebrated with a birthday bash at a family creamer in Sacramento.

When asked if she expected to live this long, she said, “I told the Lord I just wanted to be 100, that’s all. But I found myself after 100 going to 101, 102, 103, 104, and now here I am, 105 years old.”