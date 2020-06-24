Woman caught on surveillance defecating beside garage door

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Punxsutawney were called regarding an incident that occurred at a business in Young Township on June 21.

An unknown female parked her vehicle behind the business and defecated beside a garage door. The woman then returned to her car and drove away.

The business owners’ security cameras captured the act and reported it to authorities. The woman was later identified and contacted where she was advised to remove the unpleasantness from the business.

The business owner requested not to press charges and considered the matter settled.