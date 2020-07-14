Woman arrested after alleged sexual abuse of children

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department executed an arrest warrant on Monday for a woman accused of sexually abusing children.

Wendy Dietz, 44, has been taken into custody. According to police, they received a referral on suspected child abuse in October 2019.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dietz after severing several search warrants on Dietz’s residence and electronic devices. She faces a slew of charges, including:

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 16

Sexual abuse of children

Aggravated indecent assault on person less than 16

Indecent assault

Incest

Corruption of minors

Obscene and other sexual materials

Dietz was sent to Blair County Prison in lieu of $250,000 straight cash bail.