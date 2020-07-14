Woman arrested after alleged sexual abuse of children

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department executed an arrest warrant on Monday for a woman accused of sexually abusing children.
Wendy Dietz, 44, has been taken into custody. According to police, they received a referral on suspected child abuse in October 2019.
An arrest warrant was issued for Dietz after severing several search warrants on Dietz’s residence and electronic devices. She faces a slew of charges, including:
- Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 16
- Sexual abuse of children
- Aggravated indecent assault on person less than 16
- Indecent assault
- Incest
- Corruption of minors
- Obscene and other sexual materials
Dietz was sent to Blair County Prison in lieu of $250,000 straight cash bail.