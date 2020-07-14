Woman arrested after alleged sexual abuse of children

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department executed an arrest warrant on Monday for a woman accused of sexually abusing children.

Wendy Dietz, 44, has been taken into custody. According to police, they received a referral on suspected child abuse in October 2019.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dietz after severing several search warrants on Dietz’s residence and electronic devices. She faces a slew of charges, including:

  • Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 16
  • Sexual abuse of children
  • Aggravated indecent assault on person less than 16
  • Indecent assault
  • Incest
  • Corruption of minors
  • Obscene and other sexual materials

Dietz was sent to Blair County Prison in lieu of $250,000 straight cash bail.

