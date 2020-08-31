Wolf won’t extend state’s eviction moratorium, office says

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, the dome caps the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. It takes hundreds of millions of dollars a year for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to maintain what is one of the country’s largest legislative staffs, a small army with a voracious appetite for food, shelter, transportation, office supplies and computer equipment. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is reiterating that the governor won’t extend Pennsylvania’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures past Monday.

Wolf’s office said it had explored the possibility that it could build off the Federal Housing Administration’s extension of its national moratorium protecting homeowners with FHA-insured single family mortgages.

But they have since determined the governor can’t extend his executive order to protect people who aren’t benefiting from the federal moratorium.

His office says lawmakers now need to act to extend it.

Housing advocates predict a rush to Pennsylvania courthouses and a wave of evictions once the moratorium expires.