Wolf to veto school sports bill; override attempt expected

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says he will go through with his plan to veto a bill that would give school districts the sole ability to make decisions on sports, including whether and how many spectators to allow.

The Wolf administration’s gathering limits of no more than 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors apply to youth sports.

Legislation that cleared the House and Senate would empower schools to make their own rules about the number of spectators permitted at games.

Both chambers of the GOP-controlled General Assembly approved the bill by veto-proof two-thirds majorities, and lawmakers are expected to attempt to override Wolf’s promised veto.

