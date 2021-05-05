Wolf takes next step to start carbon emissions caps in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is solidifying its intention to begin imposing a price on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants next year.

Wolf’s administration issued a final rule for the regulatory plan Tuesday with the same timeline and same goals for reductions in carbon dioxide. The rule must still go through two state regulatory boards. Wolf, a Democrat, in 2019 ordered his administration to start drafting regulations for the plan.

If Wolf is successful, Pennsylvania would become the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.

