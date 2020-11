FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania speaks at a news conference at Pennsylvania Emergency Management Headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf is struggling to fight against a Republican revolt over his stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. Egged on by state GOP lawmakers, counties have threatened to defy his orders while at least a few business owners have reopened their doors despite his warnings. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)

(WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration held a press conference to provide an update on Pennsylvania’s general election.

Gov. Wolf took the podium at 6:15 p.m., along with Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

Boockvar said that all votes in Pennsylvania will be counted.

President Trump’s team has threatened to take legal actions against Pennsylvania in relation to the ballot counting in the state.