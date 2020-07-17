Wolf creates law enforcement citizen advisory commission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order on Friday that created the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission.



The executive order is meant to further advance actions to address law enforcement reform and accountability and the two police reform bills Gov. Wolf signed into law on Tuesday.

Creation of the commission stemmed from concerns raised by residents and members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus. Gov. Wolf also had conversations with leaders of Black communities in Philadelphia and Harrisburg following the death of George Floyd.

The commission will be authorized to perform reviews of internal investigative findings related to allegations and incidents surrounding the use of force and bias-based policing. This includes police-involved shootings that result in the injury or death of civilians.

My administration is committed to bipartisan criminal justice reforms that are fair and inclusive and support public safety. My executive order moves us one more step forward to address the systemic failings that have created inequities and public mistrust of law enforcement. It is my hope that the commission improves law enforcement relationships with communities and strengthens the accountability of law enforcement personnel. Gov. Tom Wolf

The order emphasizes that citizen engagement and participation is essential to help the state identify necessary system-level reforms. The ultimate goal is to improve policing practices within law enforcement agencies that are under the governor’s jurisdiction by examining events and conducting reviews of policies, practices and procedures.

The commission will have 15 members appointed by Gov. Wolf, including one representative fro each of the Pennsylvania State Police current troop geographic areas and specifically from areas of the state police’s primary jurisdiction. Six additional members will be chosen at large.

The commission chair will be the Deputy Inspector General for Law Enforcement Oversight, which is a new position and office in the Office of State Inspector General that is going through a nationwide search to fill the position. The Deputy Inspector General will oversee staff on investigations of alleged fraud, abuse and misconduct.