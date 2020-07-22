Wolf announces $66 million investment in water infrastructure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf announced a $66 million investment on Wednesday for 11 drinking water, wastewater and storm water projects across nine counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

The funding comes from a combination of state funds that were approved by voters and federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environment Protection Agency. The funds also originated from Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards.

“Clean, reliable water systems serve as a vital link to the continued recovery and growth of our communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “Ensuring that Pennsylvania’s citizens have access to safe and secure infrastructure is a fundamental responsibility of government, particularly as we continue to address the health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The projects for local counties are below:

Bedford County

Bedford Township Municipal Authority – received a $5,223,140 loan to replace 8,500 feet of existing waterline and connect new service with 10,150 feet of additional water line, while also replacing the finished water storage tank. The project will increase reliability by eliminating water service interruptions and ensuring stable connections to underserved communities in the service area.

Somerset County

Addison Area Water Authority – received a $575,120 loan to install a chlorination system and water tank, which will eliminate the dependency on existing well pumps. The project will improve reliability of drinking water and significantly reduce water loss through transfer, which is currently estimated at 70 percent.

Cambria County

City of Johnstown – received a $6,517,110 grant and a $4,382,890 loan to replace approximately 26,000 feet of sewer line. The project will reduce wet weather overflows into the Stonycreek and Little Conemaugh Rivers, decreasing public exposure to untreated effluent.

Other projects in Pennsylvania can be found below:

Berks County

Fleetwood Borough – received a $3,500,000 loan to replace approximately 8,250 feet of ductile iron and cement-lined piping. The project will replace service lines that are at the end of useful life and increase reliability for nearly 1,800 residents.

Mifflin County

Allensville Municipal Authority – received a $371,950 loan to make improvements to a filtration plant, install flow meters and data acquisition systems and provide disinfection contact piping. The project will bring the system into compliance with a Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) consent order and reduce the risk of Giardia throughout the community.

Perry County

Penn Township Municipal Authority – received a $1,450,000 loan to replace deteriorating water tanks with a new 150,000-gallon, ground-level tank. The project will reduce exposure to iron and manganese and improve water reliability for customers in the service area.

Lawrence County

New Castle Sanitation Authority – received a $19,132,800 grant and a $12,867,200 loan to make significant improvements to an existing wastewater treatment plant, including construction of a new anoxic tank and renovation of an activated sludge system. The project will meet mandated permit effluent limits and improve aquatic life in the Shenango River.

Northampton County

Borough of North Catasauqua – received a $618,229 loan to install 5,010 feet of new storm sewer line and associated inlets. The project will alleviate significant residential, business, and traffic flooding conditions.

Westmoreland County