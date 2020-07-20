Wolf administration partners with nonprofit to end addiction stigma

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. A government report says prices for prescription drugs edged down 1% last year, driven by declines for generics and slow growth for brand-name medications. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) —The Wolf administration announced on Monday that the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) will be partnering with Shatterproof, a nonprofit that strives to reverse the addiction crisis in the United States.

Pennsylvania is the first state in the country to participate in the organization’s strategy, titled “The Movement to End Addiction Stigma.”

Pennsylvania is partnering with the DDAP, Penn State’s Douglas W. Pollock Center for Addiction Outreach and Research and the Public Goods Project which is set to launch in September.

Pennsylvania has been a leader in efforts to combat substance use disorder and treat all people suffering fairly and with dignity. A big part of that is reducing stigma and helping people understand that substance use disorder is not a moral failing, but a disease, worthy of our efforts to combat, treat and cure. Governor Tom Wolf

The DDAP plans to place a heavy focus on reducing stigma associated with substance use disorder, intensifying primary prevention efforts, strengthening treatment systems and empowering sustained recovery.