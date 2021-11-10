Wolf Administration officials visit fifth generation veteran-owned farm to show appreciation and support

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania is home to more than 7,000 military veterans that turned to farming after service, and with Veterans Day being dedicated to recognizing their selfless service, the PA Department of Agriculture wanted to go beyond just saying thanks.

“Agriculture is important to a stable and civil society, but also you can’t have the stable and civil society without peace,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

Redding says they’re showing their intentional support for vets through the PA Preferred Homegrown By Heroes Program.

The initiative supports veterans by connecting them with resources, grants and other veteran farmers. It also builds brand recognition so consumers can easily identify and support veteran-owned businesses.

“As a veteran myself I think we can all agree that there’s this hole that’s left when you leave the service… you’re looking for purpose. You’re looking for this ability to serve again, and it’s difficult to find out there in the civilian world,” said Military Veterans Coordinator Dr. Joshua Scheinberg.

Whether it be used for therapy, recreation or farming itself, Scheinberg says thousands of veterans have turned to agriculture.

“Veterans in agriculture have the unique distinction of both protecting and feeding the people and places we call home,” said Redding.

To fuel prosperity and support, Governor Tom Wolf has invested more than $3 million in the commonwealth’s farmer-veterans, and by looking for the Homegrown By Heroes logo, consumers can easily identify and also support veteran-owned businesses.

