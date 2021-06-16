Wolf administration encourages local governments to apply for remediation grants

FILE – In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at an event in Mechanicsburg, Pa. Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania’s primary election will determine the future of a governor’s authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday, May 18 will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania departments of Human Services (DHS) and Health (DOH) are encouraging county and local governments to apply for the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Lead Hazard Remediation grant.

The Lead Hazard Remediation grant seeks to identify and control lead-based paint hazards in eligible housing. Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the nation for the percentage of housing units identified as having been built before 1950 when using lead-based paint was prevalent.

“This grant funding presents a great opportunity to help families remove toxic lead paint from their homes. I urge counties and local governments to apply for this funding,” Acting DHS Secretary Meg Snead said, in a press release.

HUD’s Lead Hazard Remediation grant offers one to five million dollars per grant recipient. Applications are due by July 12 and can be found on the grant’s website.