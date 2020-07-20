Wolf administration awards grants for cleaner fuel vehicle projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf administration awarded over $2.1 million in 2019 Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants (AFIGs) to 18 cleaner fuel vehicle projects across the state that will help improve air quality and public health.

The grant will also help to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The 18 vehicle replacement projects are located in 13 counties and will put 82 cleaner fuel vehicles in use. This change is expected to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by an estimation of 1,349 metric tons per year, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The AFIG’s program contributes to the replacement of older gasoline or diesel-fueled vehicles with vehicles that have cleaner fuel.



The funding breakdown is below:

Allegheny County

Duquesne Light Company: $20,000 to retrofit four pick-up trucks with a plug-in hybrid electric drive system.

Noble Environmental, Inc.: $300,000 to purchase eight CNG garbage trucks.

Butler County

ProGas, Inc.: $6,500 to replace a gasoline vehicle with a propane vehicle and train six new technicians to do propane conversions.

Centre County

Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority: $59,823 for two CNG recycling trucks.

Crawford County

Crawford Area Transportation Authority: $290,000 for eight propane and three CNG vehicles.

Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association, Inc.: $7,500 for an electric vehicle.

Delaware County

Haverford Township: $7,500 for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Radnor Township School District: $42,500 to purchase five propane school buses.

Jefferson County

3M Transport, LLC: $14,500 for a bi-fuel CNG vehicle.

Lehigh County

Lehigh University: $15,000 for two electric vehicles.

McKean County

Bradford Area School District: $19,000 for two propane school buses.

Mercer County

Tri-County Industries, Inc.: $300,000 for eight CNG waste collection vehicles

Montgomery County

United Parcel Service: $300,000 to purchase 12 CNG tractors for use at their Willow Grove facility.

Philadelphia County

AAA Club Alliance: $17,335 for a propane tow vehicle.

Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development: $7,500 to lease an electric vehicle.

Somerset County

Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Inc.: $87,000 for five propane shuttle buses.

Westmoreland County

Noble Environmental, Inc.: $300,000 for eight CNG garbage trucks.

United Parcel Service: $300,000 to purchase 12 CNG tractors for use at their New Stanton facility.



