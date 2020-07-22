Wolf administration announces new prescribing guidelines

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. State attorneys general and lawyers representing local governments said Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, they are in active negotiations with Purdue Pharma, maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, as they attempt to reach a landmark settlement over the nation’s opioid crisis. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wolf administration announced on Wednesday that two new prescribing guidelines have been published to assist physicians working to treat patients.

The two guidelines are for the safe administration of sub-anesthetic ketamine and the treatment of acute and chronic pain in patient with sickle cell disease (SCD).

The ketamine guideline addresses administration of a non-opioid and provides best practices for the sub-anesthetic administration of ketamine for a variety of conditions. The guidelines include recommendations for treatment teams, location, patient selection and patient monitoring.

The guidelines for SCD provide best practices to treat acute pain that occur with the disease and addresses the specific needs of the patient population. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said that it is especially important to have resources specifically for the treatment of SCD patients as this patient population often experiences racial disparities and stigma.

“These two prescribing guidelines developed by the Safe and Effective Prescribing Task Force are the latest available to assist healthcare providers as they treat their patients,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “These guidelines bring the total number to 14 available to physicians as they work to treat people who are already dealing with the disease of addiction. It is important that physicians look at a wide range of therapies as they work to treat these subsets of the population.”