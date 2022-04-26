CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration announced a new set of grants on Monday aimed at supporting Juneteenth celebrations this year.

The Journeying Toward Freedom grant program was established by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in partnership with Voices Underground.

$89,000 is being awarded through the grant program to seven organizations across the state.

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau in State College is one of the inaugural recipients. They will receive $15,000 in funds.

“Our goal is to really, with this grant money, to accentuate the celebrations that are taking place in State College,” said HVAB CEO and President Fritz Smith. “There will be jazz, hip hop, all sorts of music. So it’s going to be a great event. It’s going to be a multigenerational event.”