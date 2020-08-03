Wolf admin stresses importance of COVID-19 enforcement

FILE – In this March 21, 2019 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference at the John H. Taggart School library, in Philadelphia. Wolf has signed numerous executive orders while Democrats’ agenda is stalled in the GOP-controlled Legislature, including calling for new gun violence prevention programs. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gov. Wolf stressed the important roles that education and understanding play in the enforcement of the various COVID-19 orders across the state during a visit to the Susquehanna Township Police headquarters on Monday.

“We have to do everything we can to keep our communities safe and healthy, including wearing a mask and following mitigation orders so our business operate safely,” Gov. Wolf said. “We have the ability to enforce these rules, and we are going to continue to work closely with commonwealth agencies and local officials to enforce public safety orders.”

Gov. Wolf is calling upon every Pennsylvanian to help the commonwealth get as close as they can to 100% compliance on masking.

“We need the help of our business owners to get workers masking. We need the help of our local elected officials to emphasize the importance of masking on keeping the community safe,” Wolf said.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. Scott Price said that state police will continue working collaboratively with the Department of Health and local police departments to remain at the forefront of law enforcement pandemic response efforts.

“We are grateful to the majority of Pennsylvanians who have stepped up to follow mitigation requirements and for all the support our troopers and liquor control enforcement officers have received during the past several months,” Lieutenant Colonel Price said.

Susquehanna Township Chief of Police Rob Martin stressed his department’s efforts to educate businesses and residents. He also stressed to refer any suspected violations of the governor and Dr. Levine’s orders to the proper state agency if deemed necessary.

“Our citizens in Susquehanna Township have been inspiring. On many occasions they have contacted our police department and our government center for advice, guidance, and our assistance. We wish to meet our citizens where they are and be an educational voice of gentle persuasion,” Martin said.