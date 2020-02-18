Wisconsin man hopes to break speed records in the snow

(WBAY) — The midwest may be in the middle of a deep freeze, but that’s not stopping one man from attempting to break speed records in the snow.

Attendees at the Snodeo in Manawa, Wisconsin, saw the rocket-powered snow machine first-hand.

It’s not every day you see someone like Kurt Anderson, with a rocket-powered snow machine trying to go over 250 miles per hour.

“It’s hard to say why but I’m kind of a driven person,” said Kurt Anderson: Arctic Arrow Racer.



His goal was to break the current land/ice speed record last set in the early 1980s.

“It’s just something, you know I got the bug in my head. You know, let’s go for it. That record’s been sitting since 1981, and I thought, why not? Why not have a guy from Minnesota give it a shot?” said Anderson.

Anderson built his ice rocket racer, the Arctic Arrow, in his machine workshop.

He partnered with legendary rocket man, Ky Michaelson, for an engine that burned environmentally safe.

“It’ll burn about 18 gallons of fuel in four seconds, and at about $150 a gallon, it’s hydrogen peroxide. It’s 90 percent hydrogen peroxide,” said Ky Michaelson: Arctic Arrow Crew Chief.

“The roar and vibration of that rocket is like nothing else, and so when I’m inside there, I’m feeling the thrust. I’m hearing that rocket noise that I love or have learned to love. That’s really awesome for me,” said Anderson.

Even though Anderson did not break the world record on Sunday, his team said there’s always a next time.

“I could do it all day long. If I could drive back to Minneapolis in this thing, I would,” said Anderson.