Winter weather emergency a possibility for Duncansville

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the event that three or more inches of snow will accumulate in Wednesday’s winter storm, the Duncansville Borough will be enacting a winter weather emergency, according to Mayor Eric Fritz.

Duncansville residents are directed to park vehicles on the even-number side of the street on even calendar dates, and to park on the odd number side of the street on odd calendar dates.

Vehicles not moved under the order will be towed at the owner’s expense, according to the Duncansville police department. Borough residents are also reminded they are responsible to remove the snow from the sidewalks, which must be cleared of all snow within 24 hours of a snowfall.

THE LATEST