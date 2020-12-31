Winter storm to bring hazardous conditions

BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — Friday’s winter storm is expected to bring hazardous conditions with icy roads and the possibility of downed powerlines.

Penelec/First Energy Corp. Representative, Todd Meyers says they’re definitely expecting icy streets to cause accidents with powerlines.

Cars sliding into poles, heavy ice weighing on powerlines, and trees that may fall into them are the top three situations Penelec is gearing up for. Meyers tells us “ice can be one of the worst problems with a wintertime threat. It’s worse than heavy snow because it weighs more.”

To prepare, Meyers says they’ll have crews on standby in addition to their regular staff.

As for you in your home, he says you’ll “want to make sure they (you) have plenty of fresh batteries on hand for flashlights. If we do have some power outages, you want to be in a warm place in the middle of your home. Interior rooms are always warmer than the outside if you’re without heat for a while. The rule is to have blankets on hand and sleeping bags.”

And there’s one more thing he says is very crucial. Meyers explains that “people need to really make certain that they stay away from any powerline or any type of line that’s on the ground because you don’t know if it is A, a powerline or phone line and B if it is an electric line. You don’t know whether or not it’s live or de-energized”

If you see damaged lines or experience power outages, give Penelec a call at 1-888-544-4877 or visit the First Energy Corp website here (www.Firstenergycorp.Com).

For emergency powerline situations which may need immediate attention, Meyers says to call 9-1-1.