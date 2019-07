(WTAJ) — It’s a lucky day for two lottery winners in our area.

A winning “strike-it-rich” ticket worth over $220,000 was sold Friday at the FeFi’s on Valley View Blvd in Altoona.

Also – a winning “triple-win” ticket worth over $100,000 was sold at the Go-Go’s Express in Somerset County yesterday.

Both of those retailers also get a $500 bonus for selling the winning tickets.