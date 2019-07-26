WingFest helps local restaurants

Each Thursday since late June local restaurants have been competing against each other WingFest at Tussey Mountain.

Aaron Weyman, with Tussey Mountain says even if one of the local of the restaurants competing doesn’t get enough votes from tasters to move onto the next round, the exposure really helps.

“We’ve had restaurants that have told us they’ve been here on a Thursday night and then they’ve been so busy on the weekend that they had emergency food orders delivered by Saturday,” Weyman, said.

There’s the usual suspects for wing flavors, like orginial and garlic parmesan , but Weyman says sometimes the unique flavors like peanut butter and jelly wings do well.

Wing-tasters vote on their favorite wing. The winner from every week will move onto the final round on August 15th.