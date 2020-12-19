Window painting project brightens nursing home residents spirits

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Elk Haven Nursing Home residents truly have a window with a view after the home launched its window painting project.

Everyone from girl scouts to great grandkids are bringing their paint and paintbrushes to brighten up their loved ones window.

Window designs feature gingerbread men, Frosty, the Grinch, and even Charlie Brown.

According to the director of admissions Alyssa Uplinger, within the first hour that they posted about the project, the phone started ringing off the hook.

“My phone just started blowing up,” said Uplinger.

Uplinger says that the idea was sparked after they couldn’t allow any visitors due to the virus.

While through a glass, the project allows for families and their loved ones to connect, while also bringing them some much needed holiday cheer.