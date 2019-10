WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Windber VFW is holding a ‘War of Wings’, to determine who has the best wing sauce in the area!

The sauce-showdown will be at the Windber VFW post 4795, on Graham Avenue.

It’ll cost $10 to taste 10 wings.

The public gets to vote on which sauce they like best!

All money raised will go toward sending Christmas packages, to Military Members overseas for the holidays.

The War of Wings takes place next Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.