UNCASVILLE, CT (WTAJ) — Windber native Cody Law is set to fight again Friday night in Bellator 282 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The former Forest Hills wrestling stand-out is currently 6-0 in Bellator and coming off a knockout win in which he predicted the end of the fight to the very second. He beat James Adcock in 1:17 of round one, which he predicted by writing the result on a hotel notepad a day before the fight.

On Friday, June 24, the number nine (9) ranked Law will take on James Gonzalez as part of the undercard of Bellator 282. His prediction for that fight? Another first-round finish.

“It’s in the first round and I’ve got a pretty good idea of how it’s going to go.”

-Cody Law, predicting a win on June 24

Law said, “I’ve already kind of put it out there a few times in some interviews and I feel like it loses power whenever you say ‘this, this, this, this.’ But, I have it in my head. It’s in the first round and I’ve got a pretty good idea of how it’s going to go, so we’ll see.”

In preparation for this fight, Law has been training with American Top Team teammate Dustin Poirier. Law described what it was like to work with the former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion.

He detailed, “It just makes me even sharper. My reactions have to be better. He has layers and traps, and I have to get used to them and see them and set my own traps or else I’m not going to land. Just that alone makes you a much better striker and fighter in general.”

The undercard of Bellator 282 starts at 6 p.m. eastern and can be streamed for free on Bellator and Showtime Sport’s YouTube channels and Pluto TV.

The main card, headlined by the middleweight world title between Gegard Mousasi and Johnny Eblen, starts at 9 p.m. on Showtime pay-per-view.