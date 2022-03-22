SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Within the past few weeks, Matt Grohal with the Windber Municipal Authority says an ADA compliant swing at the Rec Park Playground was taken.

Within just a few days, the community united, “They did a quick fundraiser on Facebook, and they were able to generate 1,800 dollars in donations, in literally 48 hours,” Grohal said.

Grohal says Robin Hagins with Cuddle for Kids heard about the missing swing, and took action.

“We were able to raise 1,810 dollars, and so that enabled them to purchase not one swing, but two swings and get some other ADA compliant things to help this summer, so all kids can enjoy the playground, and can be an inclusive environment,” Hagins said.

The Windber Municipal Authority says it’s ordering two swings with the money raised, “It’s a win for the community and a win for the kids in the community,” Grohal said.

We’re told the swings will be ordered in the next couple of days