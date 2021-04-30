Windber Area High School ranked No. 1 local high school

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The U.S News and World Report rank Windber Area High School No. 1 best local high school and 177th best high school in Pennsylvania.

The local ranking places Windber above all high schools in the Somerset, Cambria and Bedford counties, according to a press release. Statewide, Windber also ranks 177th out of 711 high schools across 500 public school districts and 4,383rd nationally out of over 17,800 high schools.

This is not the first time Windber has been recognized on both the state and national levels. In 2019, the school was given the title of “Exemplary High Performing School” by the United States Department of Education. Windber was also named a National Blue Ribbon High School for its exemplary student achievements.

The U.S. News ranks high schools across the country to give an impartial rating on a school’s performance to aid parents and students in making informed decisions regarding their choice of an educational institution. The top-ranked schools on the list often have students who excel in math and reading assessments, exceeded expectations on college-level exams and graduate in four years.

Check out the U.S. News and World Report to see where your high school ranks among others in Pennsylvania.