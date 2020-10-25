Williamsburg “Trunk-or-Treat”

WILLIAMSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — With Halloween one week away, some folks got a head start on their trick-or-treating on Saturday afternoon.

Both kids and adults celebrated the spooky season with a “trunk-or-treat” at Riverside Drive Park in Williamsburg. Decorated cars lined the parking lot, while kids went around collecting candy with their families. The Williamsburg United Methodist Church hosted this for its community members.

They say they also wanted to show off their new mascot, “Rufus” who made his debut.

Pastor, Cecil Roberts says “we had a great turnout and it was a fantastic day. In all the feedback that I got back, they were loving Rufus and the opportunity to just get out in the outdoors and come down and be a part of something safe.”

Pastor Roberts tells us their goal was to bring the community together in a safe way this Halloween.