Williamsburg Farm Show returns after taking a year off

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- A parade and fireworks were the events that took place Thursday at the Williamsburg Farm Show. Many community members gathered on the street to watch their fellow farmers, first responders, and community leaders ride in their vehicles.

Generations of families were excited to have their fair back again. The week-long event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. While this year did not have amusement rides for the children, new activities were in place to keep the spirits going.

Ashley Brubaker has been going to the farm show since she was a little girl. This year, she was crowned Fair Queen, marking her inspiration coming from her dad. Brubaker is excited to support the community differently than before.

“I have always been a part of the community farm show,” Brubaker said. “And it means a lot that I’m able to support the community in a different way.”

The farm show highlights multiple vendors local to the area. Some of the vendors sold Tupperware, ice cream, and pizza. Brubaker says that she believes that the vendors are the main reason people continue to come back every year.

“Definitely the vendors because they support every single year you see the same vendors,” Brubaker said. “And they’re always really into this fair, specifically helping everyone.”

Loren Harcleorode also has been going to the fair since she was a little girl. She’s excited she can build new memories with her daughter. Harcleorode also is looking forward to seeing the younger generation continue the tradition of the fair.

“She’s so excited cause she entered artwork, and she won best to show for it,” Harcleorode said. “She was all about the vegetables, and it’s great getting to work with her pass on the next generation. Hopefully, we can get more young people involved. We need more young volunteers to continue this in the future.”

Horcleorode says that the reaction from everyone is very positive, and they’re excited to catch up with friends and community members they may not have seen in a while.

“It makes me feel good to see people around catch up; not everyone is on lockdown,” Horcleorode said. “It’s nice to see faces and catch up with people.”

Friday’s events will conclude the Farm Show for the year. It will feature a Youth Barnstock Auction and a performance from the Werner Family Band.